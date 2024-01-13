Global Opportunities Aggregator initiative will elevate Goa into global IT hub, says minister

Left Menu

Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte on Saturday said with the launch of the Global Opportunities Aggregator (G.O.A) initiative, the state government is working to elevate Goa into a global IT hub.

The state government had on Wednesday launched the Global Opportunities Aggregators (G.O.A) initiative, which aims to promote concepts of digital nomads and workations.

Talking to PTI, Khaunte said since the launch of the IT, Electronics and Communication Policy in 2020, Goa has actively worked on creating digital hubs, technology parks, and a robust fibre network to connect every village.

''Recognising the importance of a collaborative ecosystem, the government has adapted existing policies to address emerging challenges,'' he said.

Building on the momentum of its digital nomad and creative capital initiatives, the information technology department has launched the Global Opportunities Aggregator (G.O.A) initiative, Khaunte said.

''We are set to elevate the state into a global IT hub with the launch of this initiative. The comprehensive strategy focuses on leveraging Goa's unique geographical and historical assets to create a thriving ecosystem for innovation, creativity, and technology,'' he said.

G.O.A initiative aims to prioritise manpower development, focusing on women, youth, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs to drive technological advancement and enhance overall competitiveness, the minister said.

''The government is committed to supporting research and development initiatives, fostering collaborations with educational institutions, and engaging with communities to create an ecosystem conducive to the growth of technology and innovation-driven industries,'' he said. The coastal state aims to become an attractive destination for youth seeking opportunities in emerging technologies, creative innovation, entrepreneurship, design, and manufacturing, he added.

''The government is actively seeking partnerships and collaborations to ensure the success of these initiatives and we are confident that Goa will emerge as a guiding light for the future of IT in India,'' Khaunte said.

