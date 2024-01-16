Rajeev Chandrasekhar accompanies youth to boAt’s manufacturing unit in Noida

“Young Indians, today, are into cutting-edge technology. They are designing chips and building systems for all important sectors. Therefore, Young Indians are now becoming the ambassadors of New India, they are the emblem of New India,” Union Minister of State for electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Jal Shakti Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said during an interaction with youngsters on Tuesday to mark National Startup Day.

Three young Indians — Gauri Nandana M, a high school student from New Delhi’s Kerala school, Pekru Pienyu, the co-founder of the innovative Re-Dimension game from Nagaland; and Tusha Tanya, a senior PhD research scholar from IIT Delhi were chosen among the many responders to the Minister’s open invitation on Sunday – an opportunity to visit boAt’s electronics manufacturing unit in Delhi-NCR.

The Minister addressed their queries, concerns, and spoke about their future career trajectories. He highlighted that there are unprecedented opportunities available to young Indians in New India. During this interaction, the Minister drew from his experience as an entrepreneur and as a chip designer some key lessons for the Young Indians.

The Minister said, “Be exceedingly clear and determined right from day one; avoid engaging in anything casual or impulsive. Refrain from starting ventures on a whim. Instead, maintain focus and purpose. The key is to stay the course, understanding that instant gratification is rare. There are no quick wins. If it comes good, You are lucky, but if not — you must have the temperament to stay the course through downs and ups. As long as you are clear about what you are building, at the end of the day, or, rather, at the other side of this effort, you will achieve some success.”

Following the interaction, Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the boAt factory in Delhi-NCR accompanied by the three young Indians where he held discussions with co-founder Shri Aman Gupta. They toured the facility, met with employees, and explored the assembly unit of the renowned electronics brand.

All three young Indians got the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with boAt’s leadership, seek insights into their journey in India and the paths they took to scale their endeavors. During their visit to the manufacturing unit, they had the unique chance to delve into the intricate workings of a Make in India electronics manufacturing unit.

Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar gifted a book authored by Steve Jobs to each of the three youngsters who found inspiration in the Minister’s life and contributions.

The leadership at boAt reflected on the pivotal support provided by the Narendra Modi Government, highlighting how this backing played a crucial role in their ability to scale their idea and product. They also thanked the Minister for his relentless efforts in making India into a global innovation hub.

“On this National Startup Day, boAt joins the chorus of gratitude saluting the Government of India’s integral role in shaping the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem thriving across our nation. Prime Minister Modi’s inspiring vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ echoes in every beat of our music, fueling our ambition to not just ‘Make in India,’ but to ‘Make for the World.’ We see ourselves as more than just an electronics brand; we’re building the vibrant soundtrack of a resurgent India, one bold and disruptive note at a time. Every boAt product is a testament to the power of Indian ingenuity, meticulously crafted with the world stage in mind. Today, the world is amazed at the strength of India’s youth and how they have contributed to building one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world. And on a personal note, I extend my profound thanks to Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar Ji, whose relentless efforts and unwavering belief in India’s young, disruptive energy serve as a beacon as we collectively power the next wave of global innovation,” said Shri Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt.

Later in the day, during interactions with journalists, the Minister reflected on India’s progress over the past nine years in fostering a robust startup ecosystem, semiconductor industry, and embracing emerging technologies such as Web3, HPC, and quantum computing among others.

“Two very important transformations that our country has undergone are focused, hardworking, corruption-free governance, and Garib Kalyan policies that have lifted 25 crore Indians out of poverty. Today is National Startup Day, and there has been a deep, decisive transformation — we have reached a point wherein, from fewer startups in 2014, we have more than 1 lakh startups and 112 unicorns. Today, no young Indian needs to have a famous last name — and with the creativity and hard work of our young Indians, we have ensured such a vibrant and expansive startup ecosystem. Our vision is that in the coming 10 years, we will have 10 lakh startups, and we will create 10,000 unicorns,” the Minister further added.

(With Inputs from PIB)