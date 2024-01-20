Ramco Systems, BDO International ink strategic partnership

Payroll solution provider Ramco Systems has entered into a partnership with BDO International aimed at leveraging the strengths of the two entities.

As per the agreement, the two companies would jointly offer a unified, digital platform enhanced with advisory-led expertise, superior customer experiences, security and data privacy among others.

This partnership merges state-of-the-art technology, payroll computation and advisory, with an unwavering commitment to security and data privacy, a press release here said on Saturday. The aim is to redefine the outsourced payroll experience for managing global payrolls through scalable expert solutions that span beyond borders.

''Joining forces with BDO India reflects our dedication to deliver cutting-edge technology bundled with associated services, to enable a world-class payroll experience. We are very excited to share how Ramco and BDO India will offer an integrated payroll service for MNCs operating across the globe,'' Ramco Systems chief executive officer Sundar Subramanian said.

BDO India LLP is one of the leading professional services organisations and is part of BDO International.

''We are glad to collaborate with Ramco to forge a path towards a one-stop global payroll future. This strategic partnership combines the capabilities of Ramco's leading payroll platform with our strong expertise in advisory and global delivery to offer solutions that transform and streamline payroll processes with a holistic view of global operations,'' BDO India Managing Partner Milind Kothari said.

Through the platform, organisations would have to offer a unified view and control hub for all country payrolls, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and consistency.

With the reach of BDO India across the world and its ability to provide last-mile compliance, the collaboration of technology and best-in-class service is expected to bring a compelling proposition for multi-national companies to become a partner of choice for their payroll requirements, the release added.

