Drop in Chinese Tourists Highlights Japan's Inbound Travel Challenges

Japan saw a 4.9% dip in tourist arrivals in January, marking the first decline in four years, mainly due to a 61% fall in Chinese visitors. International tensions and shifts in the Lunar New Year timing contributed. South Korea led with a record 1.18 million visitors during the same period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:23 IST
January saw a rare decline in tourist arrivals to Japan, falling 4.9% compared to the previous year, concluding a four-year streak of growth. The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reports that the plunge stems primarily from a dramatic 61% drop in Chinese tourists, sparked by political tensions.

In November, Chinese authorities advised citizens to avoid travel to Japan following contentious remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding China's military stance on Taiwan. Additionally, this year's Lunar New Year schedule affected January's tourist numbers. Senior economist Masato Koike emphasizes potential significant economic impacts if the rift persists.

Conversely, South Korea marked a record high with 1.18 million visitors, with the surge complemented by increasing numbers from nations like Thailand and Indonesia. Local business owners, like Shoji Imai from a Tokyo kimono shop, note that while Chinese visitors have declined, other international tourists are bridging the gap.

