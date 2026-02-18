Drop in Chinese Tourists Highlights Japan's Inbound Travel Challenges

January saw a rare decline in tourist arrivals to Japan, falling 4.9% compared to the previous year, concluding a four-year streak of growth. The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reports that the plunge stems primarily from a dramatic 61% drop in Chinese tourists, sparked by political tensions.

In November, Chinese authorities advised citizens to avoid travel to Japan following contentious remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding China's military stance on Taiwan. Additionally, this year's Lunar New Year schedule affected January's tourist numbers. Senior economist Masato Koike emphasizes potential significant economic impacts if the rift persists.

Conversely, South Korea marked a record high with 1.18 million visitors, with the surge complemented by increasing numbers from nations like Thailand and Indonesia. Local business owners, like Shoji Imai from a Tokyo kimono shop, note that while Chinese visitors have declined, other international tourists are bridging the gap.