Oyak's Vision 2030: Investment Expansion and Global Partnerships
Oyak, Turkish Army Pension Fund, plans to boost its asset value to $60 billion by 2030, with a focus on foreign investment and infrastructure. Chief Executive Murat Yalcintas highlights new deals, public offerings, and expansion in energy and logistics, including a deal with Oman Investment Authority.
- Country:
- Turkey
Oyak, the Turkish Army Pension Fund, is setting ambitious investment goals to increase its asset value to $60 billion by 2030. This announcement was made by Chief Executive Murat Yalcintas, emphasizing a focus on foreign capital infusion, infrastructure enhancement, and strategic expansion in energy, mining, and logistics sectors.
The fund revealed plans to bring foreign investment into one of its domestic businesses, with a significant deal set to be finalized within a week alongside the Oman Investment Authority (OIA). Oyak's 2030 vision sees a substantial shift towards infrastructure investments to secure long-term growth.
To support these objectives, Oyak is preparing new public offerings this year, intending to grow its capital markets portfolio by 50% by 2030. The focus will be on acquiring companies with sustainable cash flows, alongside ongoing projects in energy and expansion in mining and logistics operations both domestically and internationally.
