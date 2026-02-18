Mizoram's Bold Steps: Handing Over Jordan Centre to the Presbyterian Church

The Mizoram government is set to transfer the Jordan Centre, a de-addiction facility located in the Kolasib district, to the Presbyterian Church. Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii announced in the assembly that an agreement with the Synod has been formalized, and the handover will occur shortly, following Synod's response.

The Synod has already allocated Rs 2 crore for the centre's management. Meanwhile, the decision awaits final reviews by the Finance Department, as the government intensifies efforts against drug abuse. Plans to establish a large rehabilitation facility in Lunglen, managed by renowned preacher Fedrick, are also underway.

Furthermore, the Mizoram government has launched an online platform for transporting deceased individuals from urban hospitals to their native villages. This service, initially proposed to ease financial burdens on families, has now been streamlined to ensure quick and accessible logistics for citizens in grief.

