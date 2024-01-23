PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview Apple has paid $12.3 million fine into Russia's state budget, after a court in Moscow found the U.S. tech giant guilty of abusing its dominant market position through the App Store.

Grant Thornton has appointed chief operating officer Malcolm Gomersall as its new UK boss following the surprise departure of David Dunckley from the role earlier this month. Plural, a tech investment firm led by some of Europe's best known start-up founders, has raised 400 million euros ($435.16 million) to back the next generation of the region's entrepreneurs at a time when funding is facing a downturn

Bernard Arnault is to nominate two more of his sons to the board of LVMH, further consolidating the hold of the controlling family's next generation over the world's biggest luxury group. ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

