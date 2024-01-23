Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 23

Plural, a tech investment firm led by some of Europe's best known start-up founders, has raised 400 million euros ($435.16 million) to back the next generation of the region's entrepreneurs at a time when funding is facing a downturn Bernard Arnault is to nominate two more of his sons to the board of LVMH, further consolidating the hold of the controlling family's next generation over the world's biggest luxury group.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 06:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 06:11 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Apple pays $12 million antitrust fine into Russia's state budget Grant Thornton elects Malcolm Gomersall as new UK chief

Founder-led European tech investor Plural raises new 400 million euro fund Bernard Arnault to nominate two more sons to LVMH board

Overview Apple has paid $12.3 million fine into Russia's state budget, after a court in Moscow found the U.S. tech giant guilty of abusing its dominant market position through the App Store.

Grant Thornton has appointed chief operating officer Malcolm Gomersall as its new UK boss following the surprise departure of David Dunckley from the role earlier this month. Plural, a tech investment firm led by some of Europe's best known start-up founders, has raised 400 million euros ($435.16 million) to back the next generation of the region's entrepreneurs at a time when funding is facing a downturn

Bernard Arnault is to nominate two more of his sons to the board of LVMH, further consolidating the hold of the controlling family's next generation over the world's biggest luxury group. ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024