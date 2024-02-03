Left Menu

VECV forays into small commercial vehicle segment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 16:27 IST
VECV forays into small commercial vehicle segment
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

VE Commercial Vehicles on Saturday announced its foray into the small commercial vehicle segment with the global unveiling of the first product at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), unveiled the range which spans from 2T to 3.5T GVW.

The first product under the range is scheduled for customer trials in April 2024, with commercial roll-out expected in the first quarter of 2025.

Eicher will introduce the electric variant first, progressively moving towards clean CNG and diesel variants.

''The small commercial vehicle (SCV) segment will be driven by rapid urbanisation, booming e-commerce, increased personal consumption, and the rise of the hub-and-spoke distribution,'' VECV MD & CEO Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.

The upcoming range will play a pivotal role in this transformation with its pro-business and pro-planet approach, he added.

The first product under the new range has been designed and developed in India and will be manufactured at the company's facility in Bhopal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024