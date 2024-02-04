Accolite Digital, Bounteous merge to offer digital transformation services

Digital engineering, cloud, and data services provider Accolite Digital and Chicago-based Bounteous have merged, to offer end-to-end digital transformation services consultancy.

The combined company would be based out of the United States and would have a presence across Europe, and Asia.

Post the merger, the company would serve over 300 Fortune 1,000, high-growth clients solving their mission-critical problems. With this merger, the combined entity would be among the world's leading digital transformation consultancies, a press release said today.

Clients of the respective companies would be able to avail benefits from a comprehensive range of Artificial Intelligence, Data, cloud, and digital commerce among others.

''With the digital innovation mastery of Bounteous combined with Accolite's digital engineering expertise and talent across North America, APAC, we are uniquely positioned to empower our clients to create extraordinary customer experiences that inspire genuine brand appreciation and long-term loyalty,'' Accolite Founder and CEO Leela Kaza said.

''This combination also fulfills our stated goal of becoming one of the top 10 privately held digital engineering firms in the world,'' Kaza added.

