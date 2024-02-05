L&T-SuFin launches buyer app

Left Menu

The app provides a solution for businesses, particularly MSMEs, to source their industrial supplies and is designed to help businesses stick to their core competence, thereby enhancing overall efficiency and productivity.LT-SuFin buyer app is available on App store and Google Play. The introduction of the LT-SuFin buyer app exemplifies our commitment to providing enterprises, particularly MSMEs, with a digital infrastructure that streamlines the nationwide procurement of products.

Updated: 05-02-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 12:47 IST
Image Credit: linkedIn (L&T-SuFin)
L&T-SuFin, an integrated platform for buying and selling industrial tools and construction materials, on Monday said it has launched a buyer app. The app provides a solution for businesses, particularly MSMEs, to source their industrial supplies and is designed to help businesses stick to their core competence, thereby enhancing overall efficiency and productivity.

L&T-SuFin buyer app is available on App store and Google Play. With access to over 30,000 suppliers and an AI-driven image-based product search, the app ensures easy navigation, real-time updates, and a streamlined buying process. ''The introduction of the L&T-SuFin buyer app exemplifies our commitment to providing enterprises, particularly MSMEs, with a digital infrastructure that streamlines the nationwide procurement of products. Our objective is to embody a technology-driven environment that propels businesses towards heightened connectivity and productivity, helping them unlock their full potential and fostering collaboration,'' L&T-SuFin Chief Executive Bhadresh Pathak said.

