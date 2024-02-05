Unclear if N.Korea has nuclear-equipped cruise missile tech -Japan govt spokesperson
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-02-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:17 IST
Japan's top government spokesperson, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said on Monday it was too early to tell if North Korea has acquired the technological capability to launch an attack with nuclear-equipped cruise missiles.
"It appears North Korea is seeking to acquire technology to carry out an attack using cruise missiles equipped with nuclear weapons. Careful analysis is necessary to see if it has established that technology," Hayashi told a regular press conference.
