India successfully tests high-speed expendable aerial target Abhyas

India successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed high-speed expendable aerial target, Abhyas, from the integrated test range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

India successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed high-speed expendable aerial target, Abhyas, from the integrated test range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Abhyas has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a target for the testing of missile systems.

''Four flight trials of high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT) -- Abhyas were successfully carried out by Defence Research and Development Organisation from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha during January 30 to February 2,'' the ministry said.

It said the trials were conducted with four different mission objectives in a ''revised robust configuration''. ''The objectives like safe release of booster, launcher clearance and attaining the required end of launch velocity were achieved,'' it said.

''During the flight trials, various parameters like required endurance, speed, manoeuvrability, altitude and range were successfully validated,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Designed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Abhyas offers a realistic threat scenario for practice of weapons systems.

''It is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an auto pilot indigenously made by the ADE. It has a radar cross section, visual and infrared augmentation system required for weapon practice,'' the ministry said.

''It has a laptop-based ground control system with which the aircraft can be integrated and pre-flight checks, data recording during the flight, replay after the flight and post-flight analysis can be carried out,'' it said.

Abhyas requires minimum logistics and is cost effective compared to imported equivalents.

The ministry said the systems tested recently were realised through production agencies Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Defence.

''With identified production agencies, Abhyas is ready for production. The system has export potential and can be offered to friendly countries,'' it added.

