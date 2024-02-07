Indonesia's Balitower picks Nokia to boost network capacity and performance

Nokia has partnered with Indonesia's Balitower to improve the latter's operational efficiency and increase network capacity. By implementing Nokia's innovative IP edge routing platform and applications, Balitower will future-proof its IP network and ensure an enhanced customer experience for its subscribers.

"We are thrilled that Balitower has chosen our solution to replace its existing gear to enhance energy efficiency and provide a superior experience to its customers. Our high-performance routing solutions have been instrumental in enabling service providers worldwide to enhance network capacity. Furthermore, our focus on measuring customer experience spans across the entire service journey, aiming to assess their level of satisfaction or dissatisfaction. We are looking forward to collaborating with Balitower on the successful execution of this project," said Kent Wong, Vice President and Head of IP, Asia Pacific at Nokia.

Nokia's solution including the 7750 service router, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Carrier Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT) and internet routers will be deployed in Jakarta, Bali and Singapore, enabling Balitower to effectively meet the growing demand for network capacity sustainably.

Moreover, Nokia will also provide its Network Services Platform (NSP), along with comprehensive deployment and care support services to enhance Balitower's operational efficiency and network performance.

Commenting on this partnership, Jap Owen Ronadhi, CEO at Balitower, said, "Nokia's industry-leading IP solutions will help us significantly improve network cost economics while reducing operational complexities. At the same time, it will enable us to support evolving business needs for an extended period, positioning us favorably to seize emerging market opportunities. With a longstanding relationship with Nokia, we are excited to work with them on this crucial initiative."