US special envoy on North Korea to visit Tokyo, Seoul
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 10:26 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The U.S. special envoy on North Korean human rights issues, Julie Turner, will travel to Tokyo and Seoul, the State Department said.
On the trip through Feb. 22, Turner will meet with government officials, activists and North Korean defectors, the department said in a news release on its website on Friday.
