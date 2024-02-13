Norton unveils Dark Web Monitoring solutions to protect consumers from identity theft

Norton, a leading software security provider and part of the Nasdaq-listed Gen, on Tuesday launched its Dark Web Monitoring solutions Norton 360 Premium, aimed at protecting consumers from identity theft, a top official said.

With the Dark Web Monitoring services, the software monitors and alerts consumers if their personal information has been shared on the Dark Web and allows them to take action on the issue.

''This innovative addition to our security package enables customers to proactively protect their digital identities in a time when cyber dangers are always present,'' Gen India, Director Ritesh Chopra said.

According to company officials, the Dark Web comprises of small part of the internet where anonymity comes with a price and nefarious activities are conducted including the exchange of illegal goods and information.

''We keep an eye out for any hacks, compromised credentials, and illegal activity by continuously searching the shadowy corners of the internet. This way, we can make sure that your sensitive information is protected from the prying eyes of hackers,'' he said today.

Addresses, Aadhaar numbers, and data of credit cards of individuals, if found on Dark Web can be utilized for fraud and identity theft.

Citing an example, he said in 2023 Aadhaar numbers, passport information along with the names and phone numbers of 815 million Indians were found on the Dark Web. Besides, 2.9 crore details of job seekers have been leaked on the Dark Web.

On the launch of the Dark Web Monitoring service, Chopra said it actively searches the Dark Web based on the email address and other personal data of a consumer and issues a notification. ''With Dark Web Monitoring we are offering another tool to help protect and empower people to live their digital lives more safely,'' he said.

Norton has launched Norton 360 Premium, 360 Deluxe, and Norton 360 for Gamers. The service is available across devices including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and iMac, he added.

Besides monitoring of the Dark Web, Chopra said Norton 360 offers real-time threat protection, password management, SafeCam, Parental Control, and Software Updater among others.

