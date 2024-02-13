Left Menu

Super Bowl drew record audience of 123.7 mln viewers across TV, digital

The broadcast of the National Football League championship averaged 120.3 million viewers on CBS alone, topping last year's audience for the Super Bowl, which drew a record 115.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Additional viewers watched the game on kid-friendly Nickelodeon channels, the Spanish-language broadcast on Univision, and on streaming services such as Paramount+ and NFL+.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 23:31 IST
An estimated 123.7 million people watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, making it the most-watched Super Bowl ever, according to Nielsen ratings released Tuesday. The broadcast of the National Football League championship averaged 120.3 million viewers on CBS alone, topping last year's audience for the Super Bowl, which drew a record 115.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Additional viewers watched the game on kid-friendly Nickelodeon channels, the Spanish-language broadcast on Univision, and on streaming services such as Paramount+ and NFL+. The audience figure also includes those who watched in places such as bars and restaurants. CBS reported a slightly smaller audience of 123.4 million on Monday, relying on preliminary data.

