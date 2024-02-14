NODWIN Gaming to acquire Ninja Global

Esports and game developer NODWIN Gaming will acquire Middle East-based gaming production firm Ninja Global for about Rs 30 crore in a cash and equity deal, the company said on Wednesday. Singapore-based Nodwin Gaming Singapore International Pte, a step down material subsidiary of the Nazara Technology, will acquire 100 per cent stake Ninja Global FZCO for a total consideration of up to USD 3,570,000, or about Rs 30 crore, as per a regulatory filing.

''The acquisition of Ninja into NODWIN Gaming's global market delivery network is expected to enhance the company's existing capabilities to offer solutions to publishers and brands in the Middle East and the Turkey region,'' NODWIN said in a statement.

The transaction comprises a cash consideration of up to USD 1,320,063 and balance USD 2,249,937 by way of swap of preference shares of NODWIN Singapore.

Ninja has assets in esports and gaming production assets in Turkey and the Middle East.

''With this acquisition, NODWIN Gaming has added key multi-language skills, making NODWIN Gaming as a cost competitive global delivery and production platform for gaming and esports, capable of delivering world-class experiences across Asia, Middle-East, Turkey, Central Asia, Europe, and USA,'' the statement said.

The acquisition further strengthened NODWIN's presence in the Middle East and Turkey region, along with PublishMe, a gaming marketing services company it acquired in October 2023.

''As NODWIN Gaming actively broadens its global footprint, with a special focus on key emerging markets within the new BRICS and global network, the integration of Ninja is a natural and essential step forward. The move positions us to empower local esports ecosystems, understand, and unlock the potential of multiple emerging markets,'' NODWIN Co-Founder and Managing Director Akshat Rathee said.

