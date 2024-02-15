Left Menu

Russia launches new missile attack on Ukraine's Kyiv, other cities

Russia launched a new missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities on Thursday that Ukraine's air defences were engaged in repelling, officials said. Reuters witnesses reported several explosions in different parts of Kyiv. Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovy reported the sound of explosions in the western city near Ukraine's border with Poland.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 10:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia launched a new missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities on Thursday that Ukraine's air defences were engaged in repelling, officials said. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to stay in the shelters. Reuters witnesses reported several explosions in different parts of Kyiv.

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovy reported the sound of explosions in the western city near Ukraine's border with Poland. Air alerts were announced for the entire country of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

