Russia launches new missile attack on Ukraine's Kyiv, other cities
Russia launched a new missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities on Thursday that Ukraine's air defences were engaged in repelling, officials said. Reuters witnesses reported several explosions in different parts of Kyiv. Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovy reported the sound of explosions in the western city near Ukraine's border with Poland.
Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 10:12 IST
Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovy reported the sound of explosions in the western city near Ukraine's border with Poland. Air alerts were announced for the entire country of Ukraine.
