Happiest Minds Technologies teams up with AI firm Soroco

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 17:59 IST
IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies on Thursday said it has teamed up with AI company Soroco to enable organisations to solve complex business problems, make data-driven decisions and improve operational efficiency, among other outcomes.

The company, in a release, said the partnership aims to 'Redefine the Future of Work with AI'.

Soroco's AI model Scout generates a map of hidden pain points that teams face and their impact on business outcomes and solutions.

''The partnership aims to help organisations solve complex business problems, make data-driven decisions, improve operational efficiency and cost savings, and ultimately discover, monitor, and improve their operational processes,'' the release said.

