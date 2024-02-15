Balticconnector repair on schedule for April, Gasgrid says
Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:05 IST
Finland's Gasgrid on Thursday said preparations for the repair of the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia were on schedule and estimated that commissioning could take place in April.
"The estimated commissioning date of the pipeline is 22 April 2024, provided that the soon-to-begin repair works can be carried out as planned," Gasgrid said in a statement, adding that it expected repairs to take about four weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Estonia
- Balticconnector
- Finland
- Gasgrid
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Estonia's PM Kallas says EU should agree to a long-term aid package for Ukraine
Russia summons envoys of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia -Foreign Ministry
Russia puts Estonia prime minister on wanted list for destroying Soviet monuments
Russia puts Estonian PM on wanted list for 'desecration of historical memory'
Estonia, Lithuania protests Russia's list of wanted politicians