Balticconnector repair on schedule for April, Gasgrid says

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:05 IST
Finland's Gasgrid on Thursday said preparations for the repair of the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia were on schedule and estimated that commissioning could take place in April.

"The estimated commissioning date of the pipeline is 22 April 2024, provided that the soon-to-begin repair works can be carried out as planned," Gasgrid said in a statement, adding that it expected repairs to take about four weeks.

