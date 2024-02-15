Left Menu

Blinken says Russia-related national security threat not an active capability

Updated: 15-02-2024 22:51 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that the Russia-related national security threat that came to light this week was not an "active capability," adding that Washington is taking the issue very seriously and soon will have more to say.

The United States has told Congress and allies in Europe about new intelligence related to Russian nuclear capabilities that could pose an international threat, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Sources later said the warning was related to Russian capabilities in space and to satellites.

