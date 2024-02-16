Left Menu

Improved comments experience in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-02-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 10:46 IST

Google is enhancing the way you see and interact with comments in Docs, Sheets, and Slides. More specifically, the latest update makes it easier for you to find and take action on comments.

"With this update, you can now find and organize comments more easily, enabling seamless collaboration with others on Google Docs, Sheets and Slides," Google said.

To explore new and familiar ways to interact with comments, go to View > Comments and select:

  • Show all comments: This section will show you a full-length view to deep dive into multiple comments more easily in Google Docs, Sheets or Slides. The updated search and filter functionality will let you focus on the most relevant comments while the curated 'For you' list surfaces all the comments you need to take action on.
  • Expand comments (Google Docs and Slides): This option shows comments next to the document or presentation content so you can review comments and content together.
  • Minimize comments (Google Docs and Sheets): It reduces comments to icons so you can have a more focused view of your work in Docs and Sheets. This setting provides a quick preview with high-level information about who is commenting when you hover over the minimized icons.
  • Hide comments: When you want to focus solely on the content in Docs, Sheets or Slides, you can hide comments from view.

The updated experience is now available to Rapid Release domains. For Scheduled Release domains, the full roll-out will commence on March 1. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts

