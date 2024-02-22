CarePal Money Appoints Sahil Lakshmanan as Chief Business Officer to Lead Healthcare Lending Marketplace

CarePal Money, a leading healthcare lending marketplace has announced the appointment of Sahil Lakshmanan as Chief Business Officer. With over 15 years of experience in the financial industry, Sahil brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. Sahil joins CarePal Money from Qube Health, an early-stage healthcare finance startup where he served as President - Credit Product. He has also worked at organizations such as TruCap, BankBazaar and BNP Paribas. Sahil has experience leading digital initiatives, partnerships, and business execution in the financial services space and also has a deep understanding of the Fintech ecosystem in India. Sahil holds an MBA degree in Finance from HEC Paris, further bolstering his comprehensive understanding of financial markets and lending practices. His strategic vision and deep industry insights make him an invaluable addition to the CarePal Money team. "We are thrilled to welcome Sahil Lakshmanan to CarePal Money as the Chief Business Officer,'' said Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarePal Group. "India has a major healthcare financing problem due to high out-of-pocket expenses resulting in a $72bn annual gap. Due to high OOPE, people are forced to take secured or unsecured loans at exorbitantly high-interest rates. At CarePal Money, by creating a lending marketplace, we will help facilitate medical loans at 0% EMI or below market rates to make healthcare more affordable. Sahil's impressive track record and strategic mindset will help us in providing innovative lending and credit solutions to our customers.'' Khushboo Jain, Co-founder and COO of CarePal Group highlighted Sahil's role in advancing CarePal Money's vision, stating, "Sahil will play an instrumental role in taking forward CarePal Money's vision of providing affordable healthcare loans in collaboration with leading lending institutions across the country. His expertise will further help us shape our business development and growth strategies. We also look forward to onboarding multiple hospital partners on various lending arrangements to benefit the patients." "I am honoured and excited to join CarePal Money on its mission to make quality healthcare accessible to all. We're committed to innovating and revolutionizing healthcare financing, ensuring everyone can prioritize their well-being without financial barriers,'' said Sahil Lakshmanan. ''I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation, and growth, and create lasting value for our customers.'' CarePal Money has also entered into a strategic partnership with Apollo Hospitals Group, one of the most esteemed healthcare providers in the country. This collaboration is set to revolutionize healthcare financing, offering patients from Apollo Hospitals pan India, access to loans at 0% EMI for up to 18 months. About CarePal Money CarePal Money aims to create a marketplace providing healthcare loans at affordable prices to patients. The brand's vision is to enable access to affordable healthcare loans through collaborations with leading lending institutions across the country. Patients with partner hospitals will be the key beneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)