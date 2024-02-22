Rush Launches 1 Crore Ludo Tournament #GrandLudoTournament

The Rush App is thrilled to announce its upcoming 3-day online Ludo tournament, set to captivate players from across India. This exciting event promises to be a thrilling experience for Ludo enthusiasts of all skill levels, offering an opportunity to compete, connect, and win fantastic cash prizes. Rush invites all its players to take part in the Grand Ludo Tournament, and win exciting cash prizes with #MegaMadness, starting on the 23rd of February, 2024, on to the whole weekend till the 25th of February, 2024. When: The tournament will take place over three days, starting on the 23rd of February, 2024 - 25th of February, 2024. Where: Participants can join the ludo tournament from the comfort of their homes using the Rush App, which works on both Android and iOS devices. How to Participate: To participate in the 1 Crore Ludo Tournament, players simply need to download the Rush app from the Rush website, sign up & that's it. Exciting Prizes: Competitors will have the chance to win exciting cash prizes worth Rs. 1 Crore. The player at 1st Rank would win Rs. 2 Lakh while 2nd & 3rd Rank will win Rs. 1 Lakh & Rs. 50 Thousand respectively. Unique Features: Rush App offers a unique and immersive gaming experience, with features designed to enhance gameplay and foster a sense of community. Players can take part in the ludo tournament multiple times & win prizes basis the leaderboard ranks. Why Rush App? With its user-friendly interface, seamless gameplay, and a dedicated community of players, the Rush App is the ultimate destination for Ludo enthusiasts looking to take their gaming experience to the next level. Joining the Rush App tournament is not just about winning; it's about playing with other real players and celebrating the spirit of competition. About Rush App The Rush App is a leading platform for online gaming, offering a wide range of games to suit every taste. From classic board games like Ludo to multiplayer games like Carrom, Callbreak, etc., the Rush App has something for everyone. With its commitment to innovation and excellence, the Rush App continues to redefine the gaming experience for players. Join Us Don't miss out on the excitement! Join us for the Rush App 3-day online Ludo tournament and experience the thrill of competitive gaming like never before. Download the Rush App today and take part in the Rs. 1 Crore Ludo Tournament. You will get Rs.50 free when you sign up now! Terms & Conditions To Participate To enter and win the #MegaMadness #GrandLudoTournament contest, all participants should be Indian citizens living in India, excluding Assam, Odisha, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and must be above 18 years of age to take part in this contest. However, a participant's eligibility for this contest does not guarantee a prize. All the winners will be announced via the leaderboard and will be visible to all participants. Hike reserves the right to disqualify any person from participating in the Grand Ludo Tournament at any point in time. The winners will get the cash winnings after the entire tournament is over. Until then, all players can participate in the contest and stand a chance to win prizes as per Rush's fair play policy and terms. For more information or queries about the Rush app, #MegaMadness #GrandLudoTournament, or more, contact support@rushapp.in.

