BRIEF-Reddit Files For IPO Of Class A Common Stock With U.S. SEC

* REDDIT FILES FOR IPO WITH U.S. SEC– SEC FILING

* REDDIT SAYS IT INTENDS TO APPLY TO HAVE ITS SHARES LISTED ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL "RDDT." * REDDIT SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA SECURITIES, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* REDDIT SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, MUFG, CITIZENS JMP, NEEDHAM & COMPANY, PIPER SANDLER, RAYMOND JAMES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO * REDDIT SAYS ACADEMY SECURITIES, LOOP CAPITAL MARKETS, RAMIREZ & CO., INC., ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, TELSEY ADVISORY GROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* REDDIT FILES FOR IPO OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK– SEC FILING * REDDIT SAYS USERS AND MODERATORS WHO CREATED AN ACCOUNT ON OR BEFORE JANUARY 1, 2024 ARE POTENTIALLY ELIGIBLE FOR THE DIRECTED SHARE PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

