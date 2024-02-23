Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after scorching AI-led rally

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:44 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after a stunning rally in the previous session, spurred by upbeat results from AI poster child Nvidia that renewed enthusiasm about artificial intelligence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.86 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 39,127.97.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.89 points, or 0.27%, at 5,100.92, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 53.18 points, or 0.33%, to 16,094.80 at the opening bell.

