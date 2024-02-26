Zeebu Presents Web3 Vision at MWC 2024 With Its Payment and Settlement Platform

Dubai (UAE), February 26: Zeebu, the web3-powered payment and settlement platform, is set to make a splash at Mobile World Congress 2024 with its next-generation payment and settlement solutions. These solutions empower telecom carriers and businesses to harness the value of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi). Featured is a cutting-edge payment platform boasting high-speed transaction processing and a comprehensive telecom settlement solution built using Web3 technology. In line with the ethos of "Inviting the Web3-led transformation in Telecom", Zeebu's presence will be a beacon of innovation and progress at MWC 2024. The exhibits will illustrate how industries can adopt blockchain and web3 technologies, fostering growth and expanding future opportunities, with a focus on practical, real-world use cases. Zeebu's showcase will demonstrate its next-generation payment and settlement solutions tailor-made for telecom transactions, providing a tangible experience of the transformative potential of decentralized technologies. Attendees can interact with Zeebu's expert team, learn about their industry-leading payment solution, and gain insights into their operation, technology, and benefits. The showcase spans from February 26th to 29th at Booth #CS44, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona. The Future-Ready On-chain Settlement Platform The demand for blockchain-ready infrastructure and high-speed transaction processing is escalating within almost every industry. As the volume of transactions and the complexity of billing processes increase, businesses worldwide seek more efficient, instant, secure, and transparent payment solutions. Addressing the similar needs and challenges of the telecom industry, including inefficient processes, long remittance delays, lack of transparency, revenue loss due to currency exchange, and high costs, Zeebu introduces its blockchain-based unified telecom payment infrastructure. The platform has demonstrated robustness and efficiency, with a proven track record of processing over $900M in transaction settlement volume and settling 9513 invoices. Over 350 telecom users currently rely on Zeebu's platform for their daily settlement needs. At the core of Zeebu's unified payment infrastructure is the ZBU token, which facilitates seamless global transactions and introduces a unique loyalty mechanism that incentivizes telecom carriers and their partners for successful settlements. The ZBU token has gained recognition globally and is currently listed on top global exchanges, including Gate.io, BitMart, BitForex, MEXC, and LBANK. The next phase of Zeebu signifies a significant shift to a more decentralized and expanded payment ecosystem, redefining the future of B2B settlements and payments.

"We're thrilled to be participating in MWC Barcelona with an exceptional array of cutting-edge innovations and transformative technologies," said Raghavendra Hunasgi, CMO and Co-founder of Zeebu. "This global event serves as an excellent platform for Zeebu to demonstrate its vision and commitment to revolutionizing the future of payments and settlements." Visitors to Zeebu at the Mobile World Congress 2024 can expect to witness: Attendees of MWC 2024 are in for an unprecedented experience with Zeebu's innovative showcase, designed to illuminate the future of telecom settlements through the lens of blockchain technology. Here's a glimpse into the unique offerings and interactive opportunities Zeebu has in store: Exclusive Zeebu Merch Giveaway: Visitors to Zeebu's booth will have the opportunity to receive exclusive Zeebu branded goodies, symbolizing the cutting-edge of telecom's future powered by Web3. ZBU Token Airdrop Campaign: Zeebu invites attendees to participate in a special airdrop, offering the chance to win ZBU Tokens. At MWC Barcelona 2024, Zeebu will unveil its latest advancements, pushing the boundaries and paving the way for a seamless settlement experience in the ever-evolving world of telecoms. Visit Zeebu's Booth #CS44 and join us as we shape the future of payments at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona! You can learn more about Zeebu at https://www.zeebu.com/ About Zeebu Zeebu, the pioneering Web3 Neobank, having settled more than $900M in telecom transactions, is quickly emerging as a trusted payment and settlement partner for global telecom businesses. Currently serving over 100 active telecom carriers, the platform is revolutionizing the industry by introducing blockchain-based settlements and the ZBU loyalty token. The ZBU token facilitates instant and secure global transactions and rewards participants for successful settlements on the platform.

