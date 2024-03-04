Italy to host main control centre for EU satellite constellation

A space centre in the heart of Italy is set to host the main control site for the IRIS² EU satellite constellation, Italy's industry minister said on Monday. The Fucino Space Centre, one of the world's largest teleport sites for civilian use, will be widened to include control operations for IRIS², Adolfo Urso told reporters at a conference.

The centre already manages the European satellite positioning and navigation system Galileo. IRIS² is designed to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink and Jeff Bezos' Kuiper.

It is an array of up to 170 satellites which will secure communications for European Union governments and open new commercial broadband services to under-served areas between 2025 and 2027. The deal will be formally announced by the European Commission in coming days, Urso said, adding two other centres will be located in Toulouse, France, and in Luxembourg.

Urso said that 50 million euros ($54.25 million) would be invested and 200 new jobs would be created at the Fucino centre. The centre is owned by Telespazio, jointly controlled by Italy's Leonardo with a 67% stake and France's Thales with the remaining 33%.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)