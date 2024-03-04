Left Menu

Samsung expects to sell 2 million units of Galaxy F15 5G in next 12-15 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 17:30 IST
Samsung expects to sell 2 million units of Galaxy F15 5G in next 12-15 months
  • Country:
  • India

Samsung on Monday said it is eyeing about 2 million units sale of its newly launched entry-level handset, Galaxy F15 5G, in the next 12-15 months.

Aditya Babbar, Vice President - MX Business at Samsung India, said that outside Korea, Samsung has its largest innovation centres in India, and is fully committed to the 'Make in India' vision.

Samsung targets ''a sale of about 2 million units of the newly launched handset in the next 12-15 months'', he said.

''...we included premium features like Knox security, voice focus, super amoled display, and 5G connectivity, we have focussed on keeping it price-effective,'' Babbar said on the sidelines of the launch of Galaxy F15.

He added that the company's promise of four generations of android upgrades and five years of security updates ensures a fun user experience, especially for the Gen Z generation who live a fast-paced life.

''We have 3 research and development centres in Noida and Bangalore, one of the world's largest, which are focussed on conceptualise in India, to develop for India and the world,'' Babbar added.

Further, he said the company is very keen on contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India and is continuously making strides for the same.

Another company official said that India is going to be one of the largest markets for 5G in the coming years, which has led the company to enable 5G connectivity in a majority of its devices, including entry-level handsets.

The Galaxy F15 5G, which comes loaded with a 6000 mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6,100-plus chipset, will be available in retail stores for Rs 11,999, from March 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024