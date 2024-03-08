Czech PM: Ukraine ammunition drive raised enough to buy first 300,000 shells
The Czech-led initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion has raised enough so far to purchase a first batch of 300,000 artillery shells, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X social media platform on Friday. "Our goal is to deliver much more!" he said.
"Our goal is to deliver much more!" he said. "Our work and our help to Ukraine do not end here. We keep seeking partners so that we can continue to support Ukraine in its brave fight against the Russian aggressor."
"Our goal is to deliver much more!" he said. "Our work and our help to Ukraine do not end here. We keep seeking partners so that we can continue to support Ukraine in its brave fight against the Russian aggressor."
