Left Menu

Italy's data watchdog looks into Open AI tool that turns text into video

Among other requests, it asked OpenAI to provide information on how the algorithm was trained, which data were collected and used to train it, and whether the service is already available to users in the EU and Italy.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:59 IST
Italy's data watchdog looks into Open AI tool that turns text into video
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's data protection agency said on Friday it had opened an investigation into a service developed by Microsoft-backed Open AI that can generate videos based on text prompts. The regulator, known as Garante, asked Open AI to clarify whether the way it informs users and non users about the data it employs for its product, known as Sora, is in line with European Union regulations.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Italian regulator is one of the bloc's most proactive authorities in assessing AI platform compliance with the EU's data privacy regime. Last year it banned ChatGPT over alleged breaches of the bloc's privacy rules.

In its statement it did not level any specific accusation against OpenAI but said it was looking at the potential implications that Sora might have on the use of personal data in the EU and in Italy in particular. Among other requests, it asked OpenAI to provide information on how the algorithm was trained, which data were collected and used to train it, and whether the service is already available to users in the EU and Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024