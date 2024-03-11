Left Menu

Biden budget plan would raise US tax receipts by $4.951 trillion over decade-Treasury

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 23:30 IST
Biden budget plan would raise US tax receipts by $4.951 trillion over decade-Treasury
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed budget would raise tax receipts by $4.951 trillion over 10 years, including more than $2.7 trillion in tax hikes on businesses and over $1.8 trillion on wealthy individuals, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

The budget plan also calls for an additional $104.3 billion in mandatory funding for the Internal Revenue Service on top of $80 billion won by the tax agency in 2022, the Treasury said in its "Green Book" estimates of the budget's revenue effects.

This additional funding would add $341 billion in new revenues over the 10 year period compared with current funding, the Treasury said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024