OxygenOS 14.0.0.500 rolling out to OnePlus Pad

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 14.0.0.500 update for the OnePlus Pad in the IN/GLO/EU region. This build incorporates the February 2024 Android security patch and a bunch of bug fixes to improve the overall user experience.

The update resolves a flickering issue that occurred when switching between landscape and portrait modes. Additionally, it fixes a problem that prevented users from adding events to their calendar.

For those utilizing Multi-Screen Connect to link their tablet with their phone, the update addresses an issue where some information might not display correctly on the tablet.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

Improves system stability and performance.

Reduces power consumption to extend battery life in some scenarios.

Fixes an issue where you might be unable to switch between some apps in recent tasks.

Fixes an issue that might cause the screen to flicker when you switch between landscape and portrait modes.

Fixes an issue where you might be unable to add calendar events.

Integrates the February 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Fixes an issue where some information might not be properly displayed on your tablet when it is connected to your phone via Multi-Screen Connect.

Starting today, a small percentage of OnePlus Pad users in the IN/GLO/EU regions will receive the OTA (Over The Air) update. OnePlus plans to commence a wider rollout in the coming days.

To manually check for the update on your OnePlus Pad, go to Settings on your device > System > System Updates. If an update is available, it will be displayed.