OxygenOS 14.0.0.500 rolling out to OnePlus Pad
OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 14.0.0.500 update for the OnePlus Pad in the IN/GLO/EU region. This build incorporates the February 2024 Android security patch and a bunch of bug fixes to improve the overall user experience.
The update resolves a flickering issue that occurred when switching between landscape and portrait modes. Additionally, it fixes a problem that prevented users from adding events to their calendar.
For those utilizing Multi-Screen Connect to link their tablet with their phone, the update addresses an issue where some information might not display correctly on the tablet.
Below is the complete update changelog:
System
- Improves system stability and performance.
- Reduces power consumption to extend battery life in some scenarios.
- Fixes an issue where you might be unable to switch between some apps in recent tasks.
- Fixes an issue that might cause the screen to flicker when you switch between landscape and portrait modes.
- Fixes an issue where you might be unable to add calendar events.
- Integrates the February 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.
Communication
- Fixes an issue where some information might not be properly displayed on your tablet when it is connected to your phone via Multi-Screen Connect.
Starting today, a small percentage of OnePlus Pad users in the IN/GLO/EU regions will receive the OTA (Over The Air) update. OnePlus plans to commence a wider rollout in the coming days.
To manually check for the update on your OnePlus Pad, go to Settings on your device > System > System Updates. If an update is available, it will be displayed.
