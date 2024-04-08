Total solar eclipse begins in the middle of the Pacific and will sweep across North America,

A total solar eclipse crossing North America on Monday will darken skies along a path through Mexico, the United States and Canada. Totality will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in certain spots.

The first location in continental North America to experience totality: Mexico's Pacific coast, at around 2 p.m. EDT. The eclipse exits continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Canada less than two hours later.

Here's the latest: TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE BEGINS OVER PACIFIC The moon lines up perfectly between the Earth and the sun in a total eclipse over the South Pacific. Over the next few hours, it will sweep across North America, entering Mexico, cutting diagonally from Texas to Maine, before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

