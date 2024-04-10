Russia aborts Angara-A5 space rocket launch for second time

The test launch of Russia's Angara-A5 rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome was aborted on Wednesday for the second time this week. An announcement made over a livestream mere seconds before takeoff on Wednesday said the launch would be cancelled. It was not immediately clear why.

On Tuesday, an issue with the pressurising system of the rocket's oxidiser tank forced a last-minute cancellation of the launch. It was delayed by 24 hours.

