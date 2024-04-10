BBC splits operations in India with launch of Collective Newsroom

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:52 IST
A year after its offices were surveyed by tax officials, the BBC has split its newsgathering operations from Wednesday with the launch of Collective Newsroom, an Indian-owned media company that will produce content for the British broadcaster.

The Collective Newsroom is helmed by Chief Executive Officer Rupa Jha and fellow directors Mukesh Sharma, Sanjoy Majumder and Sara Hasan.

''Publishing from India, Collective Newsroom will create programmes and content for our first client, the BBC, and is available to make content for other news providers across India and around the globe,'' a statement from Collective Newsroom said.

The arrangement with the BBC includes the contract to produce content for BBC News Hindi, the BBC's language service with the largest audience, the statement said.

''I'm thrilled that Collective Newsroom has officially launched with a clear, ambitious mission to create the most credible, creative and courageous journalism, and with a wealth of experience and talent in our incredible teams,'' Jha said.

''Across our remit we will create and publish journalism for BBC News in six Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, as well as in English for the BBC News India YouTube channel, and produce other English content,'' the statement said.

A BBC report said that the broadcaster will retain its newsgathering team in India for its English language digital, television and radio outlets headquartered in London and the Collective Newsroom will produce content for its six other Indian language services.

''Audiences will quickly come to know Collective Newsroom as an independent news organisation that leads with the facts, works in the public interest and hears from diverse voices and perspectives,'' Jha said.

In February last year, the Income Tax Department carried out surveys at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai over alleged discrepancies in the transfer pricing documentation and diversion of profits.

A survey is an exercise to collect information such as books of account or other valuable articles from companies that the Income Tax Department believes could assist in any proceeding under the I-T Act by uncovering hidden or unreported income and property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

