Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as soft jobs data makes case for Fed policy easing

All three major U.S. stock indexes were firmly in positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the pack with an assist from Apple shares following its share buyback announcement. All three indexes were on track for their second straight Friday-to-Friday gains, capping a week in which markets were encouraged by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's more dovish-than-expected statements following Wednesday's rate decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:55 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as soft jobs data makes case for Fed policy easing
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street rallied on Friday as a softer-than-expected employment report appeared to support the case for Federal Reserve policy easing while also providing evidence of U.S. economic resiliency. All three major U.S. stock indexes were firmly in positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the pack with an assist from Apple shares following its share buyback announcement.

All three indexes were on track for their second straight Friday-to-Friday gains, capping a week in which markets were encouraged by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's more dovish-than-expected statements following Wednesday's rate decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The CBOE Volatility index, often called the "fear index," touched its lowest level in over a month.

The Labor Department's employment report showed the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected, while the unemployment rate ticked higher and wage growth unexpectedly cooled. The report likely hit the sweet spot for the Fed, offering signs the labor market is softening, which Powell has deemed necessary to put inflation on a sustainable downward path. The report also provided assurances on U.S. economic health.

The report prompted investors to raise bets that the Fed would implement its first rate reduction in September. "This report is not too hot not too cold and it's just what the Fed wants to see," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "We need more evidence but if we continue on this path it could change the timing of an interest rate cut, and it could mean instead of one, we might be looking at two rate cuts this year."

Fed officials weighed in on the data. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reiterated her willingness to hike rates if inflation progress reverses, and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the employment report boosted confidence the economy is not overheating.

First-quarter earnings season is approaching the final stretch, with 397 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported as of Friday morning. Of those, 77% have posted consensus-beating results, according to LSEG data. Apple surged 7.2%, after the iPhone maker unveiled a record $110 billion share buyback program and beat quarterly expectations.

Shares of biotech firm Amgen jumped 11.9% after encouraging interim data on its experimental weight-loss drug MariTide and first-quarter earnings. Travel platform Expedia cut its full-year revenue growth forecast, sending its shares sliding 14.5%.

At 2:08PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 483.09 points, or 1.26%, to 38,708.75, the S&P 500 gained 68.07 points, or 1.34%, to 5,132.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 329.53 points, or 2.08%, to 16,170.49. Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but energy were in positive territory, with technology boasting the heftiest percentage gain.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.56-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.11-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 89 new highs and 53 new lows.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024