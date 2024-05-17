"Turbocharging Sustainable Development with High-Speed Telecom Tech"

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal on Friday asked industry players to start using high-speed data for sustainable development. While speaking at the World Telecom and Information Society Day event organised by the Department of Telecom, Mittal said that data speed has increased to around 76 megabits per second (Mbps) from 13-14 Mbps 5-7 years ago. ''Unless 5G technology and its use cases and all these low latency, reliability and speed, you just multiply by 2, it becomes 6G. You have to use all of them. Unless you are not going to use them, there is very little sense in investing large amounts of money in them,'' Mittal said. He said that features of 5G and upcoming 6G technologies should be deployed in areas like weather, smart cities, resource management and satellite imaging, among others.

''I am glad that our start-up has responded very well,'' Mittal said. He said that the efforts of the department with schemes such as Digital Communication Innovation Square (DCIS) and Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) through which it was able to support a lot of entrepreneurs, who are now using technologies to solve small or bigger problems individually in their spheres.

Mittal said that 100 5G use cases labs, established across the country, are providing opportunities associated with 5G technology by encouraging the development of 5G applications, and called upon industry players to partner with these labs for developing use cases.

