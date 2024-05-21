Left Menu

PAKSAT MM1: Pakistan's Leap Towards Digital Transformation

Pakistan is set to launch its Multi-Mission Communication Satellite, PAKSAT MM1, on May 30. The satellite, created in collaboration with China, aims to enhance the country's communication infrastructure and socio-economic development. This event marks a significant step towards Pakistan's transformation into a Digital Pakistan.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:03 IST
Pakistan's Multi-Mission Communication Satellite, also known as PAKSAT MM1, will be launched on May 30, its national space agency said on Tuesday as it described it as a "stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan." A statement from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) said that the launch will be conducted at the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre (XSLC), China, as part of the National Space Programme 2047.

"The PAKSAT MM1, SUPARCO added, was conceived as a joint venture between Suparco and the Chinese aerospace industry, keeping in sight the growing needs of the country in the broad spectrum of communication and connectivity," The News International reported.

"This satellite project is a hallmark of technological cooperation between the Peoples' Republic of China and Pakistan," the Suparco statement said.

Earlier on May 3, Pakistan's mini satellite 'iCube-Qamar' was launched as part of China's Chang'e-6 lunar mission from the Hainan province.

The Suparco statement on Tuesday added that the satellite, based on advanced communication technologies, will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country.

"It will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan," the agency stated and added that the launch ceremony will be shown live for media from its establishments in Karachi and Islamabad.

Pakistan has sent at least six assets in space such as BADR-A, BADR-B, PAKSAT 1-R, PRSS-1, PakTes 1-A and iCube Qamar, the report added.

After the May 3 launch, the iCube-Qamar sent the first-ever images of the moon captured in the lunar orbit following its ascent in space on May 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

