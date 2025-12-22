India's Diplomatic Support to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on Monday to engage with Sri Lankan leaders amid reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation.

Jaishankar's visit, as Prime Minister Modi's special envoy, highlights India's commitment under the Neighbourhood First Policy. The cyclone wreaked havoc, claiming over 640 lives and damaging vital infrastructure.

Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched by India, has delivered over 1,134 tonnes of relief materials, with the Indian Navy and Air Force conducting rescue operations and providing medical aid to the affected regions.

