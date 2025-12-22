India's Diplomatic Support to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as a special envoy of PM Modi to discuss reconstruction following Cyclone Ditwah. India's Operation Sagar Bandhu is underway, providing over 1,134 tonnes of aid, with the Indian Navy and Air Force actively involved in relief efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:01 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on Monday to engage with Sri Lankan leaders amid reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation.
Jaishankar's visit, as Prime Minister Modi's special envoy, highlights India's commitment under the Neighbourhood First Policy. The cyclone wreaked havoc, claiming over 640 lives and damaging vital infrastructure.
Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched by India, has delivered over 1,134 tonnes of relief materials, with the Indian Navy and Air Force conducting rescue operations and providing medical aid to the affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Seas Meet: Indian Navy to Host International Fleet Review 2026
Fragile Peace Struggles Against Famine in Gaza: Humanitarian Aid in Limbo
MH-60R Helicopters Bolster Indian Navy Amidst Ongoing Operation Sindoor
Indian Navy Elevates Maritime Power with Second MH-60R Squadron
Indian Navy Strengthens Aviation Arsenal with Rafale Deal & MH-60R Induction