Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Support to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as a special envoy of PM Modi to discuss reconstruction following Cyclone Ditwah. India's Operation Sagar Bandhu is underway, providing over 1,134 tonnes of aid, with the Indian Navy and Air Force actively involved in relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:01 IST
India's Diplomatic Support to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
External Affairs Minister
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on Monday to engage with Sri Lankan leaders amid reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation.

Jaishankar's visit, as Prime Minister Modi's special envoy, highlights India's commitment under the Neighbourhood First Policy. The cyclone wreaked havoc, claiming over 640 lives and damaging vital infrastructure.

Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched by India, has delivered over 1,134 tonnes of relief materials, with the Indian Navy and Air Force conducting rescue operations and providing medical aid to the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025