North Korea's Satellite Launch Alert: Implications for Japan
North Korea has informed Japan about its intent to launch a rocket carrying a space satellite towards the Yellow Sea and Luzon Island between May 27 and June 4. The notification was issued by the Japan Coast Guard on Monday, raising regional security concerns.
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-05-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 00:05 IST
Country:
- Japan
