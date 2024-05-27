Axiscades Secures Rs 90 Crore Defence Sector Order from BEL
Bengaluru-based Axiscades has received an order worth Rs 90 crore from Bharat Electronics Ltd. This order involves the design, development, and supply of eight radar processing systems for BEL's Arudhra Medium Powered Radar project. CEO Arun Krishnamurthi emphasized the importance of this order in enhancing India's defence capabilities.
Engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Monday said its arm has received an order worth Rs 90 crore from the state-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd.
The order entails the design, development, and supply of eight radar processing systems for the Arudhra Medium Powered Radar (MPR), a project of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), for the defence sector, Axiscades said in a statement.
Axiscades' subsidiary Mistral has secured a Rs 90 crore order from BEL for supply of radar processing systems. The systems will be delivered over a span of four years, it said.
Arun Krishnamurthi, the CEO and MD of Axiscades Technologies, said, ''We are working to actively support indigenous defence projects, and this order is a significant step in our commitment to deliver advanced technological solutions to enhance India's defence capabilities.'' Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end technology and engineering solutions provider.
