Axiscades Secures Rs 90 Crore Defence Sector Order from BEL

Engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Monday said its arm has received an order worth Rs 90 crore from the state-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd.

The order entails the design, development, and supply of eight radar processing systems for the Arudhra Medium Powered Radar (MPR), a project of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), for the defence sector, Axiscades said in a statement.

Axiscades' subsidiary Mistral has secured a Rs 90 crore order from BEL for supply of radar processing systems. The systems will be delivered over a span of four years, it said.

Arun Krishnamurthi, the CEO and MD of Axiscades Technologies, said, ''We are working to actively support indigenous defence projects, and this order is a significant step in our commitment to deliver advanced technological solutions to enhance India's defence capabilities.'' Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end technology and engineering solutions provider.

