Youth Detained for Threatening PM Modi and CM Adityanath in Viral Video

Police detained a 22-year-old Akbar Ali after a viral video where he used abusive language and threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The video, which surfaced on social media, was found to be three to four months old. Ali, a resident of Rajendra Nagar, is under interrogation.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:39 IST
Youth Detained for Threatening PM Modi and CM Adityanath in Viral Video
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities detained a 22-year-old youth identified as Akbar Ali on Monday following the circulation of a video in which he allegedly abused and threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police confirmed.

Circle Officer (City) Gaurav Kumar Sharma reported that the video, which has gone viral on social media, contained offensive language directed towards the two leaders and included threats to their lives.

Further investigation identified the video as being made three to four months ago, leading to the detention of Ali, a resident of Rajendra Nagar. Officials have confirmed that Ali is currently being interrogated.

