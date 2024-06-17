Left Menu

Assam Flood Crisis Worsens: Over 1.05 Lakh Affected Across Eight Districts

Floods in Assam have impacted over 1.05 lakh people across eight districts, with Karimganj being the worst hit. The disaster has also affected 62,173 domestic animals and damaged 1,005.7 hectares of crop land. Relief efforts are ongoing with the distribution of essential supplies to the affected population.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:40 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in Assam took a turn for the worse on Monday, leaving over 1.05 lakh people struggling across eight districts, according to an official bulletin.

In its daily flood report, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that over 1,05,700 individuals have been affected in districts including Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Karimganj, Nagaon, and Nalbari. The most devastating impact is in Karimganj, where more than 95,300 people are suffering, followed by Nagaon with nearly 5,000 people and Dhemaji with more than 3,600 individuals battling the floodwaters.

So far, floods, landslides, and storms have claimed 34 lives this year. The administration has set up 11 relief camps and three distribution centres in one district to aid the overwhelming number of flood victims. Authorities have provided 21.5 quintals of rice, 3.81 quintals of dal, 1.14 quintals of salt, and 114 liters of mustard oil in the past 24 hours alone.

Currently, 309 villages are submerged and 1,005.7 hectares of crop land have been destroyed, the ASDMA reported. Additionally, embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have suffered significant damage in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Hojai, Nagaon, Tamulpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Lakhimpur, and Udalguri. The Kopili River at Kampur is also flowing above danger levels, exacerbating the crisis. More than 62,173 domestic animals and poultry have been affected by the widespread flooding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

