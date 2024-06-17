Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Emotional Farewell to Budhni

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned on Monday as the MLA from Budhni in Madhya Pradesh, following his election to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha.

In his resignation statement to the speaker, Chouhan expressed his commitment to continue serving the people of Budhni, where he began his political journey.

In an emotional video message, the BJP veteran reflected on his deep connection with Budhni, which elected him to the assembly six times. 'The people of Budhni reside in every breath of mine,' he said. Chouhan's resignation marks a significant moment in his illustrious career as he transitions to a national role, winning Vidisha by over 8.21 lakh votes, one of the highest margins recorded.

