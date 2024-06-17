Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Emotional Farewell to Budhni

Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned as the MLA from Budhni after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha. Despite his emotional farewell, he vows to continue serving Budhni. A veteran politician, Chouhan has now taken on the roles of Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister in the BJP-led NDA government.

Updated: 17-06-2024 21:40 IST
Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned on Monday as the MLA from Budhni in Madhya Pradesh, following his election to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha.

In his resignation statement to the speaker, Chouhan expressed his commitment to continue serving the people of Budhni, where he began his political journey.

In an emotional video message, the BJP veteran reflected on his deep connection with Budhni, which elected him to the assembly six times. 'The people of Budhni reside in every breath of mine,' he said. Chouhan's resignation marks a significant moment in his illustrious career as he transitions to a national role, winning Vidisha by over 8.21 lakh votes, one of the highest margins recorded.

