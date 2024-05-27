Left Menu

MeitY Leads Development of Critical Healthcare Technologies in Collaboration with Industry

SAMEER, in conjunction with collaborating agencies, has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements with several industry players to facilitate the commercialization of these technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:14 IST
MeitY Leads Development of Critical Healthcare Technologies in Collaboration with Industry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has played a pivotal role in advancing crucial healthcare technologies, including a 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner and a 6 MEV Linear Accelerator, through collaboration with the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), Mumbai, and other partner institutions. These technologies, designed for non-invasive medical imaging and cancer treatment, have received financial support from MeitY to promote import substitution and enhance accessibility for the Indian public.

Recognizing the importance of swift translation of research into practical applications, MeitY emphasizes the engagement of industry to expedite development and deployment, ensuring the benefits of indigenous health technologies reach the people. SAMEER, in conjunction with collaborating agencies, has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements with several industry players to facilitate the commercialization of these technologies.

The exchange of MoUs and ToT agreements took place in the presence of senior officials from MeitY, including Secretary Shri S. Krishnan and Additional Secretary Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, underscoring the significance of these medical advancements. Industry engagement signifies a crucial step towards achieving the goal of making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Key participants in the collaboration include representatives from SAMEER, CDAC, IUAC, and various industry partners such as B-MEC Imaging Pvt Ltd, Medirays Imaging Pvt. Ltd., Adonis Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., INOXCVA Inox India Ltd., Paras Defence and Technologies Ltd., Vedang Radio Tech. Pvt. Ltd., Sci-com Software Pvt. Ltd., and NVGEN Automation Pvt. Ltd.

These healthcare technologies, aimed at diagnostics and treatment, are poised to benefit the general public significantly. The journey from development to engagement with Indian industries marks a significant milestone in the project's transition towards commercialization and eventual adoption for widespread use, aligning with the goal of making healthcare more affordable and accessible to all citizens of India.  

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024