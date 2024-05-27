MeitY Leads Development of Critical Healthcare Technologies in Collaboration with Industry

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has played a pivotal role in advancing crucial healthcare technologies, including a 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner and a 6 MEV Linear Accelerator, through collaboration with the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), Mumbai, and other partner institutions. These technologies, designed for non-invasive medical imaging and cancer treatment, have received financial support from MeitY to promote import substitution and enhance accessibility for the Indian public.

Recognizing the importance of swift translation of research into practical applications, MeitY emphasizes the engagement of industry to expedite development and deployment, ensuring the benefits of indigenous health technologies reach the people. SAMEER, in conjunction with collaborating agencies, has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements with several industry players to facilitate the commercialization of these technologies.

The exchange of MoUs and ToT agreements took place in the presence of senior officials from MeitY, including Secretary Shri S. Krishnan and Additional Secretary Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, underscoring the significance of these medical advancements. Industry engagement signifies a crucial step towards achieving the goal of making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Key participants in the collaboration include representatives from SAMEER, CDAC, IUAC, and various industry partners such as B-MEC Imaging Pvt Ltd, Medirays Imaging Pvt. Ltd., Adonis Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., INOXCVA Inox India Ltd., Paras Defence and Technologies Ltd., Vedang Radio Tech. Pvt. Ltd., Sci-com Software Pvt. Ltd., and NVGEN Automation Pvt. Ltd.

These healthcare technologies, aimed at diagnostics and treatment, are poised to benefit the general public significantly. The journey from development to engagement with Indian industries marks a significant milestone in the project's transition towards commercialization and eventual adoption for widespread use, aligning with the goal of making healthcare more affordable and accessible to all citizens of India.