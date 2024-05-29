Left Menu

Usyk vs Fury: The Rematch in Riyadh

Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and British heavyweight Tyson Fury are set for a rematch on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk recently became the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO champion after defeating Fury by split decision, marking the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in April 2000.

Updated: 29-05-2024 16:06 IST
