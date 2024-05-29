Usyk vs Fury: The Rematch in Riyadh
Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and British heavyweight Tyson Fury are set for a rematch on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk recently became the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO champion after defeating Fury by split decision, marking the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in April 2000.
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 16:06 IST
Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and British heavyweight Tyson Fury will meet on Dec. 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a rematch of their bout that took place earlier this month, organisers said on Wednesday.
Usyk -- now the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion -- defeated Fury by split decision in a thrilling contest at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since the end of Lennox Lewis' reign in April 2000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Impact of Streaming Platforms: Advantages and Drawbacks
Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture with Katrina Kaif
Boxing-Usyk's promoter says wrong weight was announced, fighter is lighter
Boxing-Fury weighs in nearly 30 pounds heavier than Usyk
Boxing head coach Kuttappa says India can bag 4-5 quotas from Thailand qualifiers