Vodafone Idea Partners with Netflix to Boost Entertainment for Customers

Vodafone Idea has announced a partnership with Netflix to enhance its entertainment offerings for customers. The partnership includes new prepaid packages offering unlimited calls, daily data, and Netflix Basic subscriptions. The telco will soon launch Netflix-bundled postpaid plans, providing world-class streaming experiences across mobile, TV, and tablets.

Vodafone Idea Partners with Netflix to Boost Entertainment for Customers
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday announced its partnership with the global streaming giant, Netflix, as the telco looks to strengthen its entertainment play for customers. VIL has also promised to launch its postpaid offerings with Netflix, soon.

In a release about the Netfix partnership, Vodafone Idea (VIL) said users will be able to enjoy world-class entertainment with the best streaming experience on any device of their choice -- mobile, television, or tablet. ''Vi has currently introduced Netflix offering for its prepaid customers and will soon be launching Netflix bundled postpaid plans too,'' the release said. The telco has introduced two new prepaid packs offering unlimited calls and data bundled with Netflix basic subscription that will enable users to watch Netflix on mobile as well as TV. The first one, at Rs 998, bundles 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice and Netflix basic (TV or mobile) and comes with 70-day validity while the other pack offers 2.5GB/day data, 84-day validity, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice and Netflix Basic (TV or Mobile) for Rs 1399. Customers in Mumbai and Gujarat can get the 70 days validity offer for Rs 1,099, the release added.

