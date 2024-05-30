Aid Efforts Redirected: Floating Storage Off Gaza

Humanitarian aid for Gaza is continuing to depart Cyprus by sea and would be kept in floating storage off the enclave until a U.S.-built military pier undergoes repairs, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday.

The U.S. military announced earlier in the week that a purpose-built jetty it anchored off Gaza's coast to receive aid by sea was being temporarily removed after a part of the structure broke off, two weeks after it started operating.

