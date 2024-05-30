Aid Efforts Redirected: Floating Storage Off Gaza
Humanitarian aid for Gaza is currently being shipped from Cyprus and stored in floating storage off the coast. This contingency plan is in place until repairs are completed on a U.S.-built military pier that was damaged shortly after it began operations.
Humanitarian aid for Gaza is continuing to depart Cyprus by sea and would be kept in floating storage off the enclave until a U.S.-built military pier undergoes repairs, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday.
The U.S. military announced earlier in the week that a purpose-built jetty it anchored off Gaza's coast to receive aid by sea was being temporarily removed after a part of the structure broke off, two weeks after it started operating.
