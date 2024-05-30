Left Menu

Vivo X Fold3 Pro: Redefining Premium Smartphone Market in India

Vivo is set to launch its foldable phone, the X Fold3 Pro, in Greater Noida, aiming to capture a larger share of India's premium smartphone market. Manufactured in India, the device will compete with brands like Samsung, featuring advanced design, camera capabilities, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 22:09 IST
Vivo X Fold3 Pro: Redefining Premium Smartphone Market in India
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Vivo is all set to launch its foldable phone, X Fold3 Pro, manufactured in its factory at Greater Noida, as the Chinese smartphone brand eyes a bigger slice of the premium market here.

The company said it is seeing increasing momentum on ''premiumisation'' in smartphone market in India, and that the trend will continue going forward, even as the overall market itself expands and grows. ''We are at a stage where customers trust our brand and are ready give us the opportunity to launch a device like the fold. We are also at a stage where we are able to solve some of the existing issues in the fold segment,'' Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, Vivo India, said speaking about the upcoming launch of X Fold3 Pro.

The company has not divulged sales target or the price of the soon-to-be launched devices.

The device being launched is Made-in-India, and the company is predominantly eyeing existing fold users, premium urban users, and even premium ''candybar'' phone users, with the new offering.

''The device has been manufactured in our own factory in Greater Noida,'' Channana said.

The X Fold3 Pro will be the company's most expensive offering in the India market. Its launch on June 6, will see Vivo take on rivals like Samsung and others in the India market, where premium sales are scaling new highs. ''So far as competition is concerned, we have charted our own path... All our premium devices... the 'X series' devices... have stood-out on their own. We always over-index on design and camera...that will continue to be our core strength and we are going to move forward in that,'' he said.

The new device is ultra-slim (folded thickness in 11.2mm, and un-folded thickness of 5.2mm when open), 5700mAh of battery, and houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024