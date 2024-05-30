Vivo X Fold3 Pro: Redefining Premium Smartphone Market in India

Vivo is all set to launch its foldable phone, X Fold3 Pro, manufactured in its factory at Greater Noida, as the Chinese smartphone brand eyes a bigger slice of the premium market here.

The company said it is seeing increasing momentum on ''premiumisation'' in smartphone market in India, and that the trend will continue going forward, even as the overall market itself expands and grows. ''We are at a stage where customers trust our brand and are ready give us the opportunity to launch a device like the fold. We are also at a stage where we are able to solve some of the existing issues in the fold segment,'' Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, Vivo India, said speaking about the upcoming launch of X Fold3 Pro.

The company has not divulged sales target or the price of the soon-to-be launched devices.

The device being launched is Made-in-India, and the company is predominantly eyeing existing fold users, premium urban users, and even premium ''candybar'' phone users, with the new offering.

''The device has been manufactured in our own factory in Greater Noida,'' Channana said.

The X Fold3 Pro will be the company's most expensive offering in the India market. Its launch on June 6, will see Vivo take on rivals like Samsung and others in the India market, where premium sales are scaling new highs. ''So far as competition is concerned, we have charted our own path... All our premium devices... the 'X series' devices... have stood-out on their own. We always over-index on design and camera...that will continue to be our core strength and we are going to move forward in that,'' he said.

The new device is ultra-slim (folded thickness in 11.2mm, and un-folded thickness of 5.2mm when open), 5700mAh of battery, and houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

